Celebrities Criticize Democrats, Slam L.A. Mayor Over Fire Response: ‘Devastated Our State’

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:45 AM – Thursday, January 9, 2025

Massive Hollywood names have started to turn against the Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, over the horrific response to the wildfires destroying the celebrity-filled Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar led the charge, criticizing the Democrat leadership on Instagram for failing to direct the tens of thousands of Southern California residents who are trying to flee.

“City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping,” Gellar wrote, tagging Bass and the city of Los Angeles.

The Palisades Fire has dismantled the celebrity-filled neighborhood since Tuesday and has burned a mind-blowing 17,234 acres (square miles) over the past day and a half.

Actor James Woods, who lost his home in the Palisades Fire, vented on X that the wildfires weren’t caused by “climate change” but by “liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass.” “One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs,” he added. In a separate post, Woods wrote, “I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely. It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say.”

Actress Sarah Foster took to X as well to state that despite Los Angeles residents paying high taxes, the Golden State was still unprepared to take on such massive wildfires.

“Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits,” she wrote.

Foster, who is known for being politically active and the daughter of music mogul David Foster, called on Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom (R-Calif.) to resign, saying, “your far left policies have ruined our state. And also our party.”

Celebrities including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Anthony Hopkins shared that they lost their homes in the devastating fires.

Hilton took to social media to share that she watched her beachfront Malibu home burn down on television, while Crystal and his wife, Janice, shared that their home of 45 years had burned down.

The outrage comes after residents were forced to evacuate this week as a series of fires destroyed Los Angeles, with Santa Ana winds gusting over 100 miles per hour in the Palisades, Eaton, and surrounding regions.

As of Thursday morning, five fires, three of which were 0% uncontained, were burning nearly 30,000 acres (47 square miles) in Los Angeles County.

Just alone, the Palisades Fire alone has burned more than 17,000 acres (26.5 square miles) and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Furthermore, at least five people have died from the wildfires, officials have said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts