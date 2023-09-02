Jimmy Buffet Dies At 76

Musician Jimmy Buffett performs onstage at Jimmy Buffett & Friends: Live from the Gulf Coast, a concert presented by CMT at on the beach on July 11, 2010 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

11:46 AM – Saturday, September 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffet, “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter has died at age 76. According to a statement from his website and social media, Buffet died surrounded by friends and family.

“Jimmy passed away on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the early Saturday morning post read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The statement did not reveal a cause of death. However, illness had forced Buffet to reschedule concerts in May. After the reschedule, he had acknowledged and confirmed his hospitalization, however, he did not provide any specific details at the time.

“I finish up my treatments tomorrow and heading home to Sag Harbor for a while, and then head to the Bahamas for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape,” Buffett told the Miami Herald. “Once I am in shape, we will look at the when’s and where’s of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic to me to play as they are for fans to listen, and sing along.”

Buffet had become one of most well-known entertainers in America with hits like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

With a net worth of around $600 million, Buffet had also used his entrepreneurial mindset to build a business empire which consisted of restaurants, casinos, hotels, beach resorts, a retirement village, a cruise liner, clothing and publishing companies.

Celebrities such as Elton John, Toby Keith, and Miles Teller took to social media to post their tributes to Buffet.

In May, after confirming his illness Buffet had quoted Mark Twain in a message to his fans about change.

“These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. ‘Challenges,’ he said, ‘make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.’”

