JD Vance Slams CNN’s Dana Bash, Relates Her To A ‘Democratic Propagandist’ During Haitian Immigrant Segment

Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) visits “The Story with Martha MacCallum” at Fox News Channel Studios on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:32 AM – Monday, September 16, 2024

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance and CNN’s Dana Bash got into a heated debate on Sunday in a segment where Bash attempted to press Vance on the claims that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Vance (R-Ohio), the Senator of Ohio, was accused by Bash of putting his constituents “at risk” due to his claims regarding the Haitian immigrants.

“Instead of saying things that are wrong and actually causing the hospitals, the schools, the government buildings to be evacuated because of bomb threats, because of the cats and dogs thing, why not actually be constructive in helping to better integrate them into the community, because [there are] a lot of employers there who say that the Haitian workers are helping fill jobs that they need desperately filled?” Bash asked.

“Dana, first of all, let me just respond to a couple of things that you said, but I wanna start with something you said, which I think is frankly disgusting and is more appropriate for a Democratic propagandist than it is for an American journalist,” Vance responded. “There is nothing that I have said that has led to threats against these hospitals. These hospitals, the bomb threats, and so forth, it’s disgusting. The violence is disgusting. We condemn it. We condemn all violence.”

Springfield’s city hall was closed on Thursday due to a bomb threat which is currently being investigated.

“What we have said is that this town has suffered terribly … under the policies of Kamala Harris. Now you just [accused] me of inciting violence against the community when all that I’ve done is surface the complaints of my constituents, people who are suffering because of Kamala Harris’s policies,” Vance continued. “Are we not allowed to talk about these problems because some psychopaths are threatening violence?”

City officials report that around 15,000 to 20,000 Haitian immigrants have moved into the small town of Springfield, which had a population of just under 60,000 in 2020.

Vance continued to criticize Harris’s policies in the interview, stating “We can condemn the violence on the one hand but also talk about the terrible consequences of Kamala Harris’ open border on the other hand.”

Additionally, Vance criticized Bash for constantly interrupting him while providing a softball interview for Harris and Walz.

“Dana, would you like to ask me questions and then let me answer them? Or would you like to debate me on these topics? I noticed that when you had Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, you gave them multiple choice answers to the questions that you asked and you allowed them to answer the questions. I am happy to be here to talk about policy, but if you’re going to interrupt me every single time that I open my mouth, then why am I even doing this?” Vance stated.

