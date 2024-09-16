Child Rescued After Being Trapped Between Boulders For 9 Hours 

Stock image (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:19 AM – Monday, September 16, 2024

An 11-year-old has been rescued after falling between two boulders and being stuck there for more than nine hours.

On Monday, a New Hampshire fire chief stated that the boy had been rescued after slipping between the boulders near Wediko School, where the boy attended.

After he was finally out at around 3:15 a.m, the boy was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and he later released.

“On Sunday evening, while under supervision, a student exploring a rocky area on campus slipped between two boulders when sticks and debris gave way beneath them,” the school, a residential treatment center for boys, said in a statement Monday.

“Despite multiple staff members’ efforts to free the student, they were unsuccessful and promptly called local emergency rescue services,” the statement said. “Emergency responders worked tirelessly through the night, successfully rescuing the student in the early morning.”

Authorities reported that firefighters had received a call right before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday regarding the incident.

Hillsborough Fire Chief Kent Stafford said that when they got to the scene, they had found the boy “lodged between the crevasse” in a large boulder.

He continued stating that they used ropes and lubricant to rescue the boy.

State police, the Fish and Game Department, and forest responders from at least five other communities all assisted in the rescue.

The school released a statement on Monday morning thanking everyone involved in the boy’s rescue.

“We are deeply grateful to our staff for their swift, professional response, and to the local emergency teams for bringing the student to safety,” the statement said.

The identity of the boy has not been publicly released.

