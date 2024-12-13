JD Vance Invites Daniel Penny To Army-Navy Game With Trump Following Subway Case Acquittal

Daniel Penny attends an exclusive interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro for FOX Nation on December 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Vice President-elect JD Vance invited recently acquitted Marine veteran Daniel Penny to the Army-Navy football game slated for this Saturday, multiple sources have confirmed.

Penny is expected to join Vance (R-Ohio) and President-elect Donald Trump in his suite at the game scheduled to play in Landover, Maryland.

The Marine veteran had all charges dismissed this week in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless subway rider. Neely was threatening passengers in a subway car in New York City last year and Penny intervened during the threats by putting him in a chokehold.

“I have not said much about this case out of fear of (negatively) influencing the jury,” Vance posted Monday on X after the verdict. “But thank God justice was done in this case. It was a scandal Penny was ever prosecuted in the first place.” “Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone,” Vance posted to X Friday. ‘I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.”

On Tuesday he sat down for a Fox Nation interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, his first comments after the acquittal. Penny said that he was “not a confrontational person” but was worried someone would get hurt when Neely entered his subway car and began acting erratically.

“I’ll take a million court appearances and people calling me names and people hating me, just to keep one of those people from getting hurt or killed,” Penny said.

In celebration of the acquittal, Penny was spotted drinking beer at a bar in the area.

