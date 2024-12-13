Convicted Killer Crystal Mangum Admits to Lying About 2006 Duke Lacrosse Rape Claims

Seated from left, Duke lacrosse players David Evans, Colin Finnerty and Reade Seligman listen during a news conference at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel after being cleared of sexual assault charges April 11, 2007 in Raleigh, North Carolina. After a 12-week investigation of three players the North Carolina attorney general’s office cleared them of all charges because of insufficient evidence. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:35 AM – Friday, December 13, 2024

Former stripper and convicted murderer Crystal Mangum admitted Thursday that she lied and “made up a story” that three Duke University lacrosse players raped her at a team party in 2006.

“They trusted me that I wouldn’t betray their trust, and I testified falsely against them by saying that they raped me when they didn’t, and that was wrong,” Magnum told the independent media outlet Let’s Talk With Kat at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women. “[I] made up a story that wasn’t true.”

The 46-year-old convicted murderer claimed that she made up the allegation because she “wanted validation from people and not from God.”

Mangum, who is in prison for the second-degree murder of her boyfriend in 2013, asked former players David Evans, Collin Finnerty and Reade Seligmann for forgiveness.

“I hope that they can forgive me,” she said, referring to the men as her “brothers” in the biblical sense. “I want them to know that I love them, and they didn’t deserve that, and I hope that they can forgive me.”

Previously, Mangum had never publicly stated that she lied about the rape allegation before Thursday’s massive revelation.

However, she can no longer be prosecuted for lying under oath since the statute of limitations on perjury charges under North Carolina law is two years.

Her surprise admission comes almost two decades after she accused the lacrosse players of raping her while she was performing at a team party in March 2006.

As a result, Evans, Finnerty and Seligmann were arrested following the allegations.

At the time, the case brought in massive attention across the U.S. and was ignited when former Durham County district attorney Mike Nifong said in a March 2006 interview with CBS News that “there’s no doubt a sexual assault took place” and that the assault was “racially motivated.”

“The circumstances of the rape indicated a deep racial motivation for some of the things that were done. It makes a crime that is by its nature one of the most offensive and invasive even more so,” said Nifong, who served as the lead prosecutor in the case.

However, the DNA test results returned back negative during the trial.

Former Duke University president Richard Brodhead also took action against the team following the accusations.

Brodhead accepted then-head men’s lacrosse coach Mike Pressler’s resignation, canceled the remainder of the season, and suspended the three accused players from school after they were indicted for rape, despite pleading with the public not to prejudge the criminal case, according to NPR in 2007.

The three accused players were eventually all found innocent of the crimes and the charges were dropped in April 2007.

Additionally, the North Carolina State Bar disbarred Nifong in June 2007 for lying in clout and withholding DNA evidence that would have freed the defendants.

Brodhead’s response to the matter came under intense scrutiny after the rape allegations were dropped and he provided a statement after the results.

“The fact is that we did not get it right, causing the families to feel abandoned when they most needed support,” he wrote in the 2007 statement. “This was a mistake. I take responsibility for it, and I apologize.”

As a result, the three players sued Brodhead and the university after their case was dismissed and settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

In their lawsuit, they alleged that Brodhead repeatedly made false statements and conspired to deprive them of their right to a fair trial.

Evans ended up graduating in 2006, Seligmann transferred to Brown University and Finnerty transferred to Loyola University Maryland.

Meanwhile, Mangum was indicted for first-degree murder and two counts of larceny in March 2011 and is serving a 14-to-18 year prison sentence.

She was also convicted on misdemeanor charges after setting a fire that nearly destroyed her home with her three children inside a year before killing her boyfriend.

