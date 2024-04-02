J.K. Rowling Challenges Police To Arrest Her, Following New Hate Crime Law In Scotland

British writer J.K Rowling poses on the red carpet. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

4:03 PM – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

J.K. Rowling resorted to social media to criticize Scotland’s new hate crime law, telling police to arrest her if they believe that her actions violate the law in any way.

The Edinburgh-based “Harry Potter” author called numerous biological male individuals who identify as transgender women—including trans activists, convicted criminals, and other public figures—”men” in a series of posts on X (Twitter).

In the LGBTQ community, many activists consider this a major social and cultural hate crime. In fact, old school feminists like Rowling are consistently labeled as a “T.E.R.F.”

T.E.R.F is an acronym created by the LGBTQ community that stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” Essentially, if you are a feminist but you still believe that only real women have a uterus or monthly periods, and real men have a penis, you can be labeled a TERF if you choose to express these views. Additionally, if you accidentally refer to a transgender person as a “she” or “he” when they identify as the opposite, it is also considered by many in the community to be hateful.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” Rowling previously posted on social media.

The author contended that the prohibition of truthful depictions of biological sex would be an indication of the death of “freedom of speech and belief.”

However, the new legislation, according to Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, is intended to combat a “rising tide of hatred,” the BBC reported.

A new crime known as “stirring up hatred” based on age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or intersex status was introduced by the Hate Crime and Public Order Act 2021. Oddly enough, biological women are not protected under the law as a whole. However, the Scottish government “intends to rectify this through a distinct misogyny statute,” they claim.

Rowling has long been an opponent of many forms of transgender activism. On the day the law went into effect, she provided her opinion on the topic.

“Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls,” she posted.

“It is impossible to accurately describe or tackle the reality of violence and sexual violence committed against women and girls, or address the current assault on women’s and girls’ rights, unless we are allowed to call a man a man,” Rowling continued. “Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal.”

Rowling also brought attention to a number of criminal cases recently perpetuated by those who identify as transgender, including the kidnapping and assault of a female minor in the Scottish Borders by transgender rapists Andrew Miller and Isla Bryson.

“I’m currently out of the country, but if what I’ve written here qualifies as an offense under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment,” Rowling concluded.

