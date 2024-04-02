GOP Lawmakers Back Legislation To Rename D.C. Airport After Trump

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:45 PM – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

A group of House Republicans are now backing a bill that aims to rename Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport after 45th President Donald Trump.

Representative Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), the House GOP’s Chief Deputy Whip, is reportedly spearheading the measure in an effort to honor Trump.

“The Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia shall after the date of the enactment of this Act be known and designated as the ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport,'” the bill states. “Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper, or other record of the United States to the airport referred to in subsection (a) shall be considered to be a reference to the Donald J. Trump International Airport,” it continued.

The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles. Dulles was the United States Secretary of State during the Cold War era. He served in the Eisenhower administration from 1953 until 1959.

So far, the bill has six co-sponsors. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Troy Nehls (R-Texas) all support the bill.

Reschenthaler has submitted the measure to the House’s Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

However, it is unlikely to pass the narrowly divided lower chamber and the Democrat-controlled Senate. The House is also currently on Easter break. It will be back in session on April 9th.

