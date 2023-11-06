Israeli Minister Suspended After Saying Nuking Gaza Is A Possibility

(Photo by YOUSSEF MASSOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:10 PM – Monday, November 6, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suspended one of his Israeli government ministers for suggesting that the Jewish State could drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu was relieved of his duties by Netanyahu after making the claim of using a nuke during an interview on Radio Kol Berama, according to the Times of Israel.

“Amichai Eliyahu’s words are detached from reality,” Netanyahu said in a statement posted on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

“Israel and the IDF are acting in accordance with the highest standards of international law in order to prevent harm to uninvolved people, and will continue to do that all the way to victory,” the prime minister wrote.

Additionally, Netanyahu made sure Eliyahu will not be a part of the emergency Israeli war cabinet that was created after the Hamas attacks on October 7th.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he “condemns the baseless and irresponsible words of Minister Amichai Eliyahu,” adding, “It’s good that these are not the people in charge of Israel’s security.”

When Eliyahu was asked if nuclear weapons were a possibility in the ongoing war, he replied, “this is one of the possibilities.”

After being asked, ‘what about the Israeli hostages?’ Eliyahu responded, “I pray and hope for their return, but there is a price to be paid in war. Why are the lives of the abductees, whose release I really want, more important than the lives of the soldiers and the people who will be murdered later?” he added.

He also commented on the global calls for help for the Palestinian civilians, “We wouldn’t have given the Nazis humanitarian aid. There’s no such thing as innocents in Gaza.”

Israeli government officials called for Netanyahu to take it a step further than suspension for Eliyahu.

“Netanyahu must fire him this morning,” Israel opposition leader Yair Lapid said, Sky News reported.

