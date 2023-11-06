Axelrod Questions Biden’s Decision To Pursue Reelection

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

1:34 PM – Monday, November 6, 2023

David Axelrod, the former senior advisor for former President Barack Obama, has warned President Biden of a challenging road ahead in his run for reelection.

On Sunday, Axelrod pointed to new polling data on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former White House official said that Biden would need to give serious consideration to whether or not to run for reelection.

Axelrod, known for his role in Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, as well as his service as a senior adviser in the Obama administration, offered his perspective in response to recent polling conducted by The New York Times and Siena.

The polls indicated challenges for Biden in critical battleground states when pitted against former President Donald Trump. Axelrod presented these statistics as a sobering reality check.

The poll found Biden trailing Trump in five out of six battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania by margins of 3 to 10 percentage points among registered voters. In Wisconsin, Biden was ahead by 2 percentage points, according to the poll.

