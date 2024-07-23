Interview: Musk Says He Was ‘Tricked’ Into Allowing His Child To Become Transgender

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, looks on as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:34 PM – Tuesday, July 23, 2024

According to Elon Musk, his transgender-identifying child is no longer the same person and is essentially now “dead,” as he believes his “son was infected” with the “woke mind virus,” which prompted a complete personality change caused by gender dysphoria.

Advertisement

The Tesla CEO and X owner made the remarks during an interview with Canadian commentator and psychologist Jordan Peterson on Daily Wire this week.

Musk: “I LOST my son to puberty blockers and woke brainwashing.”

He went on to say that his child, Vivian, 20, who was previously named Xavier, was symbolically “killed” by what he described as left-wing, LGBTQ+ propaganda.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” said Elon’s “emancipated” child, Xavier Alexander Musk, whose new name is Vivian Jenna Wilson after transitioning.

During the interview, Musk addressed his child by his birth name, which he labeled as his “deadname.” Musk expressed that the “deadname” description by the LGBTQ community is scarily accurate, arguing that your child’s former self has left the body by that time, taking on a new identity through their new gender.

More background information was given by Musk regarding his own personal account of how his child’s transformation occurred. Musk says that Xavier made the decision to transition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk also claimed that he was “tricked” by doctors into signing off on medical forms that detailed the treatments.

The Tesla CEO continued, explaining how he was told that his child would commit suicide if he did not agree to signing off on the treatments, and now, in hindsight, Musk feels regret for giving the green light on the transition and not researching the matter further as a father.

Musk also added that he thinks anyone who allows children to transition is “incredibly evil.”

The X owner shares Vivian with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. He married Wilson in 2000, and they divorced eight years later in 2008.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!