Harris Campaign Begins Vetting Process For Potential Running Mates

US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS US Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two for departure from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on July 23, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Harris is in Wisconsin to start her presidential campaign after effectively clinching the Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:18 PM – Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly requested vetting materials for several potential running mates to join her on the 2024 Democrat ticket in November.

Advertisement

The Hill outlet reported that an anonymous Democrat official reached out to reporters to confirm that the vice president has begun the vetting process ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) next month.

The official stated that Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) are among those being considered.

According to a report from USA Today, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) and former Biden administration official and former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) have also received requests for materials.

Due to their shared residence in battleground states that will be critical in the upcoming election, several sources told The Hill that they believed Shapiro and Kelly to be the most likely candidates to join Harris on the 2024 ticket.

Shapiro is viewed as a rising star within the party, whereas Kelly is a former astronaut and veteran who prevailed by five percentage points in a difficult reelection campaign in Arizona in 2022.

In an open letter shared on social media platforms on Sunday, Biden announced his decision to step aside from campaigning for re-election, even after claiming for weeks that he would be the 2024 Democrat nominee.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!