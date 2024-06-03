Indicted Menendez To File For Re-Election As An Independent

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) arrives at federal court on May 21, 2024 in New York City. Menendez is accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a car to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government, and is charged with acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:54 PM – Monday, June 3, 2024

Senator Bob Menendez will reportedly file to run for re-election as an Independent.

On Monday, Menendez (D-N.J.) announced that he will file to run as an Independent as he had gathered enough signatures to do so.

The filing comes one day before the state’s deadline for Independent candidates.

The New Jersey senator’s choice to seek re-election also permits him to carry on raising money for the corruption trial and using it for campaign expenses.

The controversial senator is currently facing a trial on federal bribery charges and has entered a not guilty plea and denied any misconduct.

Menendez’s filing coincides with the state’s primary, in which Representative Andy Kim (D-N.J.) is leading the Democrat field to win his seat.

Kim has previously issued a warning that the deep-blue state might be at stake in November should Menendez declare as an Independent.

After the announcement of the filing, Kim wrote a post on X stating that Menendez “isn’t running for NJ families. He’s running for himself. People are fed up with politicians putting their own personal benefit ahead of what’s right for the country.”

