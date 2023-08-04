Idaho Murders: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Offers Alibi

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

2:22 PM – Friday, August 4, 2023

The man accused of killing four Idaho college students has revealed an alibi. He is claiming that he was driving the night of the murders.

In a new court filing on Friday, the attorney for 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger said that his client was in his vehicle alone and that he was never at the scene of the crime.



According to the defense, Kohberger has a long habit of going on long drives by himself. The defense added that corroborating witnesses will back up the alibi.

The 28-year-old was indicted on charges of felony burglary and four counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing and killing Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, during the early hours of November 13th, 2022.

His capital murder trial is set for October 2nd. Prosecutors have announced that they will seek the death penalty for Kohberger.

