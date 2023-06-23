Idaho Murders: Brian Kohberger’s DNA a ‘Statistical Match’

Defendant Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order in Latah County District Court on June 9, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

12:30 PM – Friday, June 23, 2023

Prosecutors have announced that a DNA sample that was collected from a knife sheath left behind at the scene where four students from the University of Idaho were murdered last November, is a “statistical match” to the accused killer.

A recent court filing revealed a DNA comparison was performed between a cheek swab from accused murderer Brian Kohberger, concluding the sample is at least 5.37 octillion times more likely to be Kohbergers.

“The FBI went to work building family trees of the genetic relatives to the suspect DNA left at the crime scene in an attempt to identify the contributor of the unknown DNA,” the filing stated.

Prosecutors have already tied Kohberger to the crime after surveillance footage depicted his white Hyundai Elantra repeatedly cruising through the neighborhood where the victims lived. Additionally, his cellphone was also used more than a dozen times near the residence prior to the killings.

The 28-year-old former criminology student is accused of brutally stabbing Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 in their off-campus home in November 2022. Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury in May and has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison or death if convicted.

A motive for the killings remains unclear. Kohberger is currently being held without bail in a Latah County jail. His trial is scheduled to begin in October.

