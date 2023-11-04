Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Call For Investigation Into Former Business Associate

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

9:33 AM – Saturday, November 4, 2023

Hunter Biden’s attorneys have formally asked the United States Attorney in Washington, D.C., to launch an investigation into Hunter’s former business associate, Tony Bobulinski.

This request comes after allegations that Bobulinski provided false information to the FBI regarding his business relationship with the Bidens, according to a criminal referral letter.

Hunter’s attorneys alleged that Bobulinski intentionally misrepresented his ties to the Biden family with the intent of tarnishing the Bidens’ reputation.

In the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Bobulinski claimed the Bidens had withheld information from the public about Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter’s business ventures, specifically a joint venture with a Chinese firm.

This claim was also backed by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Bobulinski told the FBI that he participated in a February 2017 gathering in Miami, where Hunter Biden, President Biden’s brother James Biden, and other business associates convened to discuss details of a potential collaborative venture with a Chinese company.

These details were obtained from FBI interview notes recently disclosed by the House Oversight Committee as part of its inquiry into the Biden family.

The conversation during the Miami meeting led to an email sent by Bobulinski in May 2017, as indicated in the FBI notes. In this widely discussed email, he suggested allocating a 10 percent share to “the big guy,” seemingly alluding to Joe Biden.

However, according to Lowell, Bobulinski did not attend the February 2017 Miami meeting and was not involved in any “discussions.”

Lowell pointed to WhatsApp messages in which Bobulinski, a few days after the meeting, expressed his disappointment at not being included in the gathering.

In fact, as per the communications outlined by Lowell, Bobulinski was not even aware of Hunter Biden’s involvement in the joint venture until nearly a week following the Miami meeting.

“This was all done to advance a debunked conspiracy theory that somehow Joseph Biden was involved in [Hunter] Biden’s business venture with [the Chinese firm], including as Vice President,” Lowell wrote.

“The materials reveal the extraordinary lengths Mr. Bobulinski and other individuals were willing to go to implicate Mr. Biden or members of his family in some false and meritless allegations of wrongdoing,” Lowell continued. “Even in an era in which people peddle knowing lies with the goal of their falsehoods being repeated and disseminated for their political advantage, these statements by Mr. Bobulinski cannot and must not go unchecked.”

Bobulinski responded to the allegations with a statement rejecting the contents of the criminal referral.

He claimed it was “patently false” and accused the Biden family of “trying to weaponize the DOJ against me.”

