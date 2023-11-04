Former Utah County Clerk Facing Charges For Mishandling Election Ballots

(Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:37 AM – Saturday, November 4, 2023

Utah prosecutors have filed 8 charges against former county clerk Alaina Lofgran in connection to the mishandling and shredding of ballots from both the 2020 and 2022 elections.

On Thursday, Lofgran was charged with 8 criminal charges which include three felonies and other counts for the alleged shredding and mishandling of election ballots soon after the 2022 election as law requires them to be kept for at least 22 months after.

Prosecutors allege in charge documents filed in Utah state court Thursday that Lofgran improperly handled 2020 election votes, keeping them in a basement storage facility accessible by various county employees and plainly visible.

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson (R-Utah.) released a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying that “public trust demands accountability of those who swear oaths to fulfill their duties with fidelity and then fail to do so.”

The allegations stemmed from a 2022 lawsuit filed against Juab and seven other Utah counties in search of 2020 election records.

According to the charging document, a state judge ordered Lofgran to keep records from the 2020 election during the case.

The lawsuit was dismissed, but Lofgran appealed, resulting in a second court decision preserving the 2020 election results.

A witness allegedly saw Lofgran place 2022 ballots in a “shred bin” in a huge closet near the clerk’s office shortly after the election. The ballots had to then be removed from the shred bin for a recount, but a deputy clerk allegedly witnessed Lofgran replace them later.

Lofgran allegedly told the deputy clerk that she shredded the ballots because the election reports were done and they “don’t need them anymore.”

The former clerk allegedly told investigators that she understood she had to keep the ballots because she would be prosecuted if she didn’t, and that she was aware of the court order to save 2020 documents because of the pending lawsuit.

Investigators inspected the county offices and a basement room accessible to many county employees in March. They were allegedly unable to locate any of the 4,795 ballots cast in the 2022 general election and only a portion of the 5,932 ballots cast in the 2020 general election.

Lofgran faces felonies for deliberate neglect of duty, damaging or concealing ballots, and destroying public records, as well as misdemeanors for two charges of incorrect disposition of ballots and two counts of unofficial misconduct.

