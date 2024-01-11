Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Tax Charges

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden listens as his lawyer Abbe Lowell speaks to the press outside a House Oversight Committee meeting on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting today as it considers citing him for Contempt of Congress. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:30 PM –Thursday, January 11, 2024

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has pleaded not guilty to nine federal charges filed against him.

On Thursday, the embattled son of the current president made an appearance at a Los Angeles, California, courtroom.

The nine tax-related charges against the first son accuse him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between the years 2016 to 2019.

Rather than paying the money that he owed to the government, Hunter purportedly used funds to support his extravagant, party boy lifestyle fueled by hard drugs, alcohol, and sex workers.

His trial is reportedly set to take place on June 20th in Los Angeles. If convicted of the crime, Hunter faces up to 17 years behind bars.

Additionally, Hunter has been charged with breaking the law in other states as well. In Delaware, he faces charges for providing false information on a federal form for gun purchasers in October 2018.

When Hunter signed the documents, he had falsely claimed that he was not “using or addicted to illegal substances,” despite being addicted to crack cocaine at that time.

He has pleaded not guilty in that case as well.

