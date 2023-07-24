Human Remains Found in 3 Suitcases in Florida Waterway

Police lights. (AP PHOTO)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

3:12 PM – Monday, July 24, 2023

Dismembered human remains were found in three suitcases floating in a Florida waterway.

Delray Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious item along the Intercoastal Waterway on Friday, July 21st. Officers located two other suitcases just hours later and confirmed the victim is believed to be a White or Hispanic, middle-aged female aged between 35 to 55-years old with brown hair.

“She’s roughly 5’4 with brown hair and may have tattooed eyebrows,” the investigations lead supervisor Sgt. Casey Kelly said during a press conference. “She was found wearing a floral tank top with a black camisole shirt underneath and black shorts.”

Authorities provided a slight update to their investigation on Monday. While the victims’ remains have been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, they believe the time frame in which she was thrown into the water to be between Monday, July 17th and the morning of Thursday, July 20th.

Police said they’re uncertain how long ago the victim was killed and emphasized the investigation was in its early stages. However, officers did assure to the public that they believe the homicide to be an isolated incident.

“No information is too small,” said Delray Chief of Police Russ Magor. “We’re requesting help from the community and anyone who may have information in this case.”

Delray Police want the public to help review any surveillance of unusual vehicles or people in the area, “especially anyone carrying or moving luggage.”

Sgt. Kelly said the area of interest is between the Linton Blvd Bridge and the North end Delray Beach city limits along the Intercoastal Waterway.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

