House Republicans request interviews with officials involved in Hunter Biden probe

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

11:23 AM – Friday, June 30, 2023

House Republicans have requested interview with more than a dozen officials from the Justice Department, including United States Attorney David Weiss, in connection with the probe into Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the chair of the House Judiciary, James Comer (R-Ky.) chair of the Oversight and Jason Smith (R-Mo.) Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday asking for certain individuals to be prepared to appear at a closed-door transcribed interview with Congress by July 13th.

The letter asked for interviews with department officials such as Weiss, U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, and U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves.

“In order to fully assess these allegations, testimony is required from several Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation employees. We expect your full cooperation as we arrange these transcribed interviews,” the letter stated. “We have identified several Department employees who we believe to possess information concerning allegations of politicization and misconduct with respect to the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden.”

On June 20th, Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and a pretrial diversion agreement on the illegal possession of a firearm charge, with the plea hearing being set for July 26th in a Delaware court.

The news of the plea agreement was followed by the release of a transcript from IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley who had alleged that Biden was given preferential treatment and that the investigation was “slow-walked.”

“Recent startling testimony from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers raises serious questions about the Department’s commitment to evenhanded justice and the veracity of assertions made to the Committee on the Judiciary,” the lawmakers wrote. “Specifically, the Committees seek to examine whistleblower claims that the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden was purposely slow-walked and subjected to improper and politically motivated interference.”

Chris Clark, Biden’s attorney had refuted that the investigation was “slow walked” claiming that the investigators were diligent in their investigation.

“This was a five year, very diligent investigation pursued by incredibly professional prosecutors, some of whom have been career prosecutors, one of whom at least was appointed by President Trump,” Chris Clark told MSNBC. Garland’s office said that they had received the letter but did not comment further on their intentions moving forward.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts