House Passes Resolution Backing Israel After Rep. Jayapal Calls It a ‘Racist State’

OAN’s Shawntel Smith-Hill

6:15 PM – Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Nine House Democrats overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning antisemitism and expressing support for Israel, reaffirming that the U.S. ally is “not a racist and apartheid state.”

The resolution, which passed 412-9 with immense bipartisan support, garnered criticism for encapsulating antisemitism with heavy disapproval of the Israeli government.

Notably, the resolution passed with nine progressive Democrats voting no, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, Summer Lee, Cori Bush, Ayanna Pressley, Andre Carson, and Delia Ramirez.

The resolution comes after Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said on Saturday that “Israel is a racist state.”

Republican leaders presented the resolution to the House floor after progressive Democrats announced they would boycott Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

On Sunday, in a press conference, Jayapal tried to revise her comments after she received overwhelming criticism from both parties.

The representative attempted to correct herself and wrote in a press release that she does not actually “believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist.”

“I do, however, believe that Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government,” Jayapal said, in reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The resolution paved the way for Republicans to emphasize disagreements among House Democrats over support for the nation of Israel and Netanyahu.

