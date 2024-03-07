House Passes ‘Laken Riley Act’: Immigration Bill Named After Slain Georgia Student

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, holds a poster with photos of murder victims Sarah Root and Laken Riley as she speaks speaks after a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:19 PM -Thursday, March 7, 2024

Following the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, the U.S. House of Representatives has now passed an immigration bill in response to the innocent woman’s death that was caused by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who attacked her.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the House passed a bill called the “Laken Riley Act,” which calls for the detention of any migrant by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who have been charged with theft and other crimes.

The bill passed in a 250-to-170 vote and is named after Laken Riley, 22, a University of Georgia student whose deceased body was recently discovered.

Only 37 Democrats voted in favor with Republicans to pass the bill.

Her purported killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, is a Venezuelan national who illegally entered into the United States. Prior to the murder of Riley, Ibarra had also been arrested in New York for endangering a child, and he was cited for shoplifting in Georgia. However, ICE did not detain him.

Meanwhile, Republicans have used Riley’s death as an example to call out the Biden administration for the ongoing, consistent issues at the Southern border. Under the current Democrat administration, a whopping 7.2 million illegals have entered into the U.S. since Biden’s presidency.

“Innocent Americans from Laken Riley in Georgia to the 14-year-old rape victim of an illegal immigrant in our home state of Louisiana,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Wednesday “They’ve all been victimized by those whom the Biden administration has released into our country. He is releasing them into your state.”

Additionally, Republican Jim Banks (R-Ind.) sent a letter to Biden earlier this week, pleading for him to say her name during his State of the Union Address on Thursday.

The immigration issue has been at forefront of voters’ minds with the upcoming November presidential election. In a recent poll released last month, 28 percent of participants said that immigration was the most important problem in the U.S., which was the highest ranked issue.

The bill will now go to the U.S. Senate for approval.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!