Brother Of Laken Riley’s Suspected Killer Linked To Violent Venezuelan Gang

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:10 PM – Thursday, March 7, 2024

The brother of Jose Ibarra, the murder suspect accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, has been linked with a Venezuelan gang of illegal immigrants in the U.S. that has reportedly prompted a wave of violence and crime in New York.

New court documents state that Diego Ibarra, 29, was detained after he was found in possession of a fake green card, which he had reportedly used to obtain employment at the University of Georgia, the same college where Riley’s murder during her run occurred, which was committed by his 22-year-old brother, Jose.

The prosecution claims that due to Diego’s clothing and gang emblems in his tattoos, he appears to be a member of the infamous Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang.

Court documents stated that “recent violent confrontations with law enforcement and civilian victims in New York and elsewhere throughout the United States” resulted because of the gang.

This includes a run of phone and purse robberies in New York City, where individuals operating mopeds are said to have been observed pushing their victims, including women and the elderly, to the ground in order to take their devices.

Documents filed on Wednesday at the U.S. Middle District of Georgia stated that Ibarra has tattoos associated with the gang, including a “five-point crown on the left side of his neck and a five-pointed star on the right side of his neck.”

Additionally, according to federal prosecutors, he was seen flashing the “TdA gang sign,” which involves extending his thumb, pinky, and index finger while folding his middle and ring fingers back. He also frequently wore Chicago Bulls gear, which is “a custom among the gang.”

Prosecutors claimed that images on social media platforms depicted the purported gang member holding handguns, which is illegal since he is an illegal immigrant and he cannot lawfully own a firearm in the U.S.

Riley’s assailant’s brother, 29-year-old Diego, is not linked to Riley’s death.

