House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Of DA Fani Willis’ Special Prosecutor

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:24 AM – Saturday, January 13, 2024

United States House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has launched a probe against Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ special prosecutor.

On Friday, Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to the man Fulton County DA Fani Willis is accused of having an affair with, Nathan J. Wade, asking for his assistance “with their oversight.”

“Based on recent reports, we believe that you possess documents and information about the coordination of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (FCDAO) with other politically motivated investigations and prosecutions and the potential misuse of federal funds,” Jordan wrote.

In August 2023, Willis filed numerous indictments against former President Donald Trump and his associates on charges of attempting to void the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

“Although Ms. Willis has so far refused to cooperate with our oversight of the FCDAO’s coordination with other politically motivated prosecutions, invoices that you submitted for payment by the FCDAO and made public as part of this court filing highlight this collusion,” Jordan wrote.

Wade was one of the people Willis hired to help with her Trump investigation and subsequent indictment.

Earlier this week, Trump co-defendant Michael Roman and his legal representative Ashleigh Merchant withdrew a court complaint accusing Willis of having a “personal, romantic relationship” with Wade.

Roman further asserts that Willis and Wade profited monetarily from the purported relationship.

“According to a recent court filing, you have been paid more than $650,000—at the rate of $250 per hour—to serve as an ‘Attorney Consultant’ and later a ‘Special Assistant District Attorney’ in the unprecedented investigation and prosecution of the former President and other former federal officials,” Jordan wrote. “This filing also alleges that while receiving a substantial amount of money from Fulton County, you spent extravagantly on lavish vacations with your boss, Ms. Willis.”

