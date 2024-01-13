CPAC Endorses Trump For 2024 Presidential Election

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:48 AM – Saturday, January 13, 2024

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

On Thursday, organizers for the event, sponsored by the American Conservative Union, wrote on X that they will be endorsing the 45th president.

“#CPAC endorses President Donald Trump for President of the United States. It’s time to bring back our country and freedom,” they wrote.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told reporters that “now is the time to unite and support the candidate who best can accomplish what is needed to put America back on track.”

“The extreme leftist Marxists have infiltrated our colleges, universities, elementary schools, the military, in fact, all of our sacred institutions,” Schlapp continued in his statement. “As conditions at the border, the economy, and culture dramatically worsen every day, one person has again clearly won the hearts and minds of conservatives for his tireless commitment to make America great again.”

Trump has also been endorsed by many House GOP leadership such as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

