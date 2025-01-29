Honda To Recall Over 290K Vehicles In The U.S. Due To Engine Issue

In an aerial view, brand new Honda cars are displayed on the sales lot at Honda Marin on February 06, 2024 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:27 AM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Honda has announced the recall of over 294,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix an issue that may cause engines to stall or suffer a loss of power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The recall will affect 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S vehicles.

Honda said the issue can also cause a loss of power, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Dealers will reprogram the FI-ECU software free of charge, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed out March 17th.

Those affected can contact Honda’s Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. Owners can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit their official website.

