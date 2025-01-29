Cal Yee Farm Chocolate Recall Updated To Highest Risk Level For 9 States, ‘Could Cause Death’

(Photo credit should read RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:48 AM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Federal officials have upgraded a chocolate recall to the highest risk level, warning that the affected product could “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), three products from Cal Yee Farm – Dark Chocolate Almonds, Dark Chocolate Apricots, and Dark Chocolate Walnuts – have been given a Class 1 classification for containing “undeclared milk.”

On January 22nd, the FDA updated its warning in regards to how undeclared milk can lead to serious health issues for people with milk allergies — including hives, cramps, dizziness, swollen vocal cords, and unconsciousness, and can cause death.

The recalled products included Dark Chocolate Walnuts, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Dark Chocolate Almonds, Yogurt Coated Almonds, Dark Chocolate Apricots, Tropical Trail Mix and Butter Toffee. They have also recalled its Almonds, Mango with Chili, Hot Cajun Sesame Sticks, New Orleans Hot Mix and fruit baskets.

Cal Yee Farm stated in December of 2023 that they were recalling several of its chocolate and yogurt-covered products sold on its website and across California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

They also added that consumers with allergies or sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, almonds and FD&C #6, a food dye, could suffer from a “life-threatening” allergic reaction.

“We did a voluntary recall on undeclared milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds in snack products, due to outdated labels which did not specify allergen statement,” Cal Yee Farm said on its website on Wednesday. “Labels are now consistent with known allergens.”

