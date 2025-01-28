Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Takes Part In NYC Immigration Enforcement Operations

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (R) talks with staff at Department of Homeland Security (DHS) headquarters in Washington, DC, on January 28, 2025. (Photo by MANUEL BALCE CENETA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:46 PM – Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Kristi Noem, the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), participated in an immigration enforcement operation in New York City on Tuesday.

On social media, she also shared a short video of an arrest.

According to people with knowledge of the operations in New York, the secretary is observing both criminal and civil enforcement efforts.

The sources went on to say that the criminal case concerns a member of a Venezuelan gang that had occupied an Aurora, Colorado, apartment complex—after the Democrat governor’s spokeswoman suggested that the incidents had been dramatized.

“According to police intelligence, this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s [Aurora City Councilwoman] imagination,” Shelby Wieman, a spokesperson for the Democrat governor said in August 2024. Councilwoman Jurinsky was one of the first to highlight the growing issue of gang-affiliated illegal aliens taking over apartment complexes in the area.

Meanwhile, in the Bronx, at least one suspected gang member was taken into custody.

In order to assist the DHS with enforcement and get a closer look into the agency’s protocols, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York office also announced that it was collaborating with partners at the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Only a few days after receiving Senate confirmation, Noem made her presence known during the operations.

Trump’s immigration crackdown will be supervised by the former South Dakota governor and border czar Tom Homan.

