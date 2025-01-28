Elementary School Principal Arrested After Hosting Party, Providing Alcohol To Over 100 Juveniles 

(Photo via; Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:45 PM – Tuesday, January 28, 2025

A Florida elementary school principal has been arrested after allegedly throwing a massive house party for over 100 juveniles.

Advertisement

On January 19th, Cocoa Beach police arrested Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan and Karly Anderson following a report of a large house party and “observed over 100 juveniles at the residence in matching t-shirts, many of whom were consuming alcohol that was later learned to be available in coolers at the residence.”

The homeowner was quickly identified to be Hill-Brodigan, the principal of nearby Roosevelt Elementary School, police said. The exact age range of the minors has not been publicly stated.

“While officers were investigating the party, a juvenile was located on the front lawn experiencing an alcohol related medical event,” authorities said in their statement regarding the party. “The juvenile was so heavily intoxicated that Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) had to respond to treat them.”

“During this time, the homeowner, Hill-Brodigan, was seen by officers in the driveway of her residence turning off the outside lights and entering her residence, causing BCFR to auxiliary lighting on their vehicle to treat the juvenile,” police continued. “Additionally, a traffic stop was conducted near the residence resulting in the arrest of the juvenile driver for DUI.”

According to an arrest report, students stated that there had been similar parties at the principal’s home several times before.

Investigators say they discovered a child at the property who was throwing up and in need of medical assistance. Additionally, they cited another juvenile for marijuana possession, and arrested a girl from the party for driving while intoxicated.

Police said they arrested Hill-Brodigan on charges of child negligence, contributing to a minor’s delinquency and hosting an open house party after interviewing a number of minors and their parents in the days following the event.

Anderson was also taken into custody and charged with Child Neglect and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Hill-Brodigan was released on a $3,500 bail on Saturday morning. Anderson was also released after posting a $3,000 bond,

Brevard Public Schools said that both women have been placed on administrative leave while a police investigation is conducted.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!