Home Depot Co-Founder Bernard Marcus Backs Trump

(Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:19 AM – Saturday, November 11, 2023

Billionaire and Home Depot co-founder, Bernie Marcus, has endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Marcus has endorsed Trump for president, releasing a statement on Thursday saying that the Republican nominee is the best person to restore American prosperity and dismantle an “administrative state” that he claims is strangling the country.

The 94-year-old continued by arguing that American cities are crime-ridden, citizens are struggling to pay for essentials, the border is open, and freedoms are being constrained as “the government gets bigger and weaponized against its political opponents.”

Marcus claimed that the only people benefiting from America’s collapse are the elite, and that Trump is the only candidate who can return the country to its former glory.

He also urged the Republican National Committee (RNC) to abandon the debates and support Trump, claiming that the contests primarily enrich ad creators and political consultants.

According to reports, Marcus and his wife Billi Marcus were the seventh most generous GOP donors in the 2020 election season.

They reportedly provided $24.7 million during the last election cycle, including $10.7 million to Trump-supporting groups.

Marcus also reportedly contributed $7 million to super PACs that supported Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016.

However, Marcus, like many other significant funders to Trump’s first two presidential bids, also backed one of Trump’s opponents earlier this year. In March, he contributed $6,600 to the campaign of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!