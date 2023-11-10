Former Spanish Politician Shot In The Face In Madrid

Alejo Vidal Quadras, Vice-President of the European Parliament, gestures as he gives a speech on June 26, 2010 in Taverny, outside Paris. Iranians call for a tougher policy in Iran. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores and Michaelangelo Hernandez

5:50 PM – Friday, November 10, 2023

The former head of the center-right European People’s Party in Spain was shot in the face during an assassination attempt.

Advertisement

Alejo Vidal-Quadras suffered the wound to the face on Thursday. Spanish news agency EFE reported that Vidal-Quadras was approached by a motorcyclist that shot him at a close proximity.

He was rushed to the hospital by local emergency services.

“(We assisted) to a 78-year old man who had a bullet wound in the face, coming first from right angle of the jaw and went out through the left (jaw angle),” Mariluz Sabin, a Madrid emergency services spokeswoman explained. “He’s stable and we have transferred him to hospital.”

Vidal-Quadras is currently in stable condition and is conscious.

According to police, they are looking for two men connected to the shooting who arrived on a black Yamaha motorcycle.

The shooters remain at large as police say no arrests have been made yet. The reason for attack remains unknown.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took to X, the platform formally known as Twitter, to wish the former politician a quick recovery.

“All my thoughts at this time go to him and his family,” Sánchez said. “We trust that the investigation can clarify the facts as soon as possible and those responsible will be arrested.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!