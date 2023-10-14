Hezbollah Attacks Israel In Support Of Palestine

The deputy chief of Lebanon’s Shiite militant group Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivers a speech during a rally in Beirut on October 13, 2023, as thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several Middle East capitals in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a surprise Hamas attack. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:50 PM – Saturday, October 14, 2023

Hezbollah, a Shiite Musilum political party and a designated terrorist group, has launched rockets into Israel.

On Saturday, Hezbollah launched multiple rockets from Lebanon into Israel after they announced on Friday that they would be “fully prepared” to join its Palestinian ally, Hamas, in the war against Israel when the time is right.

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem spoke at a pro-Palestine rally on Friday as Hamas and Israel are amid attacks.

“We, as Hezbollah, are contributing to the confrontation and will (continue) to contribute to it within our vision and plan,” Qassem said. “We are fully prepared, and when the time comes for action, we will take it.”

He continued to state that the group would not be swayed by the calls of President Biden and others for it to stay on the sidelines of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly telling us not to interfere will have no effect,” he told supporters. “Hezbollah knows its duties perfectly well. We are prepared and ready, fully ready.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has also reportedly warned Israel that Hezbollah’s “finger is on the trigger to shoot” should attacks on Gaza continue.

“Any step the resistance (Hezbollah) will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity,” he said. “I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it’s too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in a few hours.”

