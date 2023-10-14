Blackburn Urges For Removal Of National Security Advisor

L| (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images) R| (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:44 AM – Saturday, October 14, 2023

Senator Marsha Blackburn is urging President Joe Biden to remove Jake Sullivan from his position as National Security Advisor.

On Friday, Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called for the President to remove Sullivan (D-Vt.) in a letter stating that the National Security Advisor “misled us all on the Middle East’s security status” before the attacks on Israel.

“Mr. Sullivan has routinely misled the entire government about the status of security threats around the world,” she said.

The request comes as Sullivan had made comments just one week prior to the attacks on Israel stating that “the Middle East is quieter today than it has been in two decades.”

Sullivan said at the Atlantic Festival late last month that while “challenges remain, the amount of time that I have to spend on the crisis and conflict in the Middle East today compared to any of my predecessors going back to 9/11 is significantly reduced.”

The Tennessee senator stated how even though the security advisor said that the Middle East has been quiet, “over 1,200 Israelis have been killed, over 150 hostages have been taken from the safety of their homes, and at least 27 Americans lives have been lost, with at least 14 Americans still missing.”

Blackburn continued to argue that since his first day as National Security Advisor, Sullivan has been completely wrong about how to interact with Iran.

“His policies of appeasement toward Iran have only emboldened the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. Sullivan had direct influence in establishing the remarkably flawed 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.”

The senator finished her letter telling the president that “leaving Jake Sullivan in his current position hinders both Israel’s, as well as the United States’, national security posture,” asking that for the good of Israel and the U.S. that he will be removed from his post.

