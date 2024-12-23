Hawaii: Kilauea Volcano Erupts

(Photo via: U.S. Geological Survey)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:35 PM – Monday, December 23, 2024

One of the most active volcanoes in the world is currently erupting, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Advertisement

“It’s a pretty exciting time,” USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon said.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated that the eruption began at 2 a.m. local time on Monday, elevating Kilauea’s volcano alert system to the highest warning levels within a closed area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

According to Hon, the lava is continuing to flow out at a “very rapid rate,” which is common during the early eruption period. He also added that the lava fountains peaked at about 200 feet tall.

As of right now, the activity is limited to the summit caldera, according to the USGS.

The main cause for concern, though, is the high concentrations of volcanic gas, mainly water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide.

According to officials, this gas can produce a visible haze known as volcanic smog, which can have far-reaching impacts downwind. Since volcanic ash and other volcanic particles can irritate people’s skin and eyes, locals and tourists are urged to limit their exposure.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!