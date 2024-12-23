China Threatens The U.S. Is ‘Playing With Fire’ Following Latest Military Aid Package For Taiwan

A Taiwanese tank used in previous conflicts and on display for tourists is seen silhouetted against the skyline of Chinese city Xiamen on April 09, 2023 in Kinmen, Taiwan. Kinmen, an island in the Taiwan strait that is part of Taiwan’s territory, is so close to China that the deep-water port of Xiamen, one of China’s biggest, lies less than three miles away across the water. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:10 PM – Monday, December 23, 2024

The Chinese Communist Party has condemned the United States for announcing the sale of military equipment and the provision of aid to Taiwan, stating that the U.S. is “playing with fire.”

Advertisement

China’s condemnation follows after the United States announced that $571.3 million in military assistance, along with $295 million in arms sales was approved to be sent to Taiwan, an independent Democratic country of 23 million people which China claims as its territory.

Meanwhile, a statement put out by the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to end military aid to Taiwan, stating that the assistance packages are “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

The United States also approved $2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan in October, which included the first ever delivery of an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system, prompting backlash from China which resulted in the country enacting aggressive war drills around Taiwan.

Additionally, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry responded to the arms sale, thanking the United States for “reaffirming its commitment” to Taiwan’s defense.

Taiwan has also called on China to end the aggressive military drills near its waters, claiming that it disrupted international shipping and trade, while also undermining peace and stability in the region.

Incoming President-elect Donald Trump on the other hand, has vowed to enact the “America First” agenda, and refused to commit to Taiwan’s defense should China invade during his term.

Trump added that if Taiwan wants the protection of the United States, the country should offer payment in return.

“Taiwan should pay us for defense,” Trump stated in July. “You know, we’re no different than an insurance company.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!