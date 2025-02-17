Harris Mocked For ‘Word Salad’ Speech At Broadway’s Louis Armstrong Musical

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a briefing on the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 10, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:54 AM – Monday, February 17, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was dubbed the “drunk auntie” over the weekend after trying to attempt to deliver an inspiring speech to the cast of Broadway’s “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.”

Harris was alongside her husband, Doug Emhoff, enjoying two Broadway productions over the weekend: “A Wonderful World” and later “Gypsy.”

The crowd gave the failed presidential candidate a standing ovation while she was there in attendance, which Harris then delivered a “word salad” rambling post-show speech to the cast and crew.

“In times when we’re dealing with so much in the world, um, we have to find those moments that are about joy and, and, and, shining, you know, as we say, shining a light in moments of darkness,” she told the cast and crew of “A Wonderful World.”

“When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also lets see it, you know, nature abhors a vacuum. “Where there’s a vacancy, lets fill it. Lets know that reality is that the progress of our nation has been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights.” Harris continued: “We’re seeing a u-turn right now. For those rights to be maintained which means we have to be vigilant. It’s just the nature of it.” “We have to be clear eyed. And it doesn’t mean we don’t see the beauty in everything. These things all co-exist, but I believe we fight for something not against.”

Critics of Harris mocked the way she delivered the disastrous yet entertaining speech.

“Kamala Harris hit Broadway and, of course, served up her signature word salad. A friendly reminder of what we dodged in the White House,” one person wrote alongside a clip of the speech. Another chimed in: “Literally, the only thing worse than listening to this gobbledygook, is the folks around her nodding and clapping, as if she made sense.” “How are they not all rolling their eyes at her inane chatter?!” a third questioned.

Another commentator compared her words to speaking with a drunken relative, writing, “Drunk auntie and her entourage of people that get paid to go ‘Mmmm.’”

Others shared gifs of people tossing and mixing up salads, a reference to Harris’ trademark “word salad” speeches.

Meanwhile, the California Democrat, has not shared specifics about her next plans, but she has been rumored as a potential candidate to become the next governor of California.

