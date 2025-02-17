Actor Tom Hanks Slammed On Social Media After Portraying Trump Supporters As Racists On SNL

Actor Tom Hanks attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:16 AM – Monday, February 17, 2025

Actor Tom Hanks was slammed on Saturday after appearing on an episode of “Saturday Night Live” where he played the role of a Donald Trump supporter who was portrayed as a racist.

The show featured Tom Hanks donning a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, while speaking in a southern accent.

Throughout the bit, Hanks stated that the country would be better off if more people went to church, to which the Black host agreed and went to shake Hanks hand. Hanks character refused to shake the Black host’s hand at first, portraying Trump supporters as racists.

The exchange was during a segment called “Black jeopardy” where Hanks character was told that Black host that he would like to “start a show for you to come on and we’ll call it White jeopardy.”

MAGA supporters took to social media to condemn the segment as a tired and despicable trope.

“SNL decided it was a good idea to depict Tom Hanks as a ‘Racist Trump Supporter’ in a MAGA Hat afraid to shake a Black man’s hand. Donald Trump just won a landslide election and has never been more popular with Americans. They have learned nothing,” wrote media personality Benny Johnson.

“Hollywood actor Tom Hanks appears on SNL as a racist Trump supporter while wearing a MAGA hat, and hesitating to shake a Black man’s hand. They’re still playing the same card. It’s honestly tiresome,” another user responded.

“Tom Hanks in a MAGA hat, horrified at the idea of shaking a Black man’s hand, tells you everything you need to know about what the left has learned since November and why they will thankfully continue to lose landslide election after landslide election for the foreseeable future,” a third user added.

