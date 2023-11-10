Harris Files Paperwork To Put Biden On S.C. Primary Ballot

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, laughs as she stands with Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., for the official filing of President Joe Biden’s paperwork to appear on South Carolina’s 2024 Democratic presidential primary, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

11:28 AM – Friday, November 10, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris has filed paperwork for President Biden to be on the Democrat primary ballot in South Carolina.

Harris paid a short visit to the Palmetto State on Friday to file it at the Democrat party headquarters in Columbia.

She was joined by Representative Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) who is serving as a campaign co-chair. He also helped Biden win the state’s primary in 2020 with his endorsement.

The DNC set South Carolina as the first state to vote in its 2024 primary cycle. The move was recommended by Biden. It was considered a nod to Black voters but the decision enraged officials in New Hampshire.

“People around the world are watching what is happening. And I’m so proud to walk in those rooms and say that I know how our country and the people of our country are prepared to fight for our democracy. And we understand that our democracy will only be as strong as our individual willingness to fight for it. And so fight we will. And when we fight, we win,” Harris said.

South Carolina’s primary is set to take place on February 3rd.

