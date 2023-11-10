Georgia Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

11:27 AM – Friday, November 10, 2023

A man from Georgia has been arrested after he called GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office and threatened to kill both her and her family.

Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34, called Greene’s office allegedly pretending to be a donor before making death threats, according to the representative’s office.

“I’m going to kill her next week. I’m going to murder her,” the caller says in audio shared with police. “You don’t think you’re going to get [a] paycheck? You’re going to die. Your family is going to die.”

He also allegedly told staff members at Greene’s district office, “I’ll kill you too if you want.”

The suspect is now charged with federal counts of using communications devices to make death threats, which is a felony offense, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

In a statement, Greene addressed the death threats and quick actions of law enforcement.

“I want to thank every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat. From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars,” Greene said.

“I’m not the only victim with this threat of violence. My family is threatened. My staff is threatened. I even had to close my district office due to the potential of violence. It’s wrong and never should happen.”

Cirillo is reportedly due to make his first federal court appearance on December 13th.

