‘Happy Face’ Serial Killer And Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann Are Prison Pen Pals

Accused Gilgo Killer Rex Heuermann Attends Court Hearing Ahead Of Trial RIVERHEAD, NY – NOVEMBER 15: Rex Heuermann, who was arrested for the killing of three sex workers in Gilgo Beach, New York, appears with attorney Michael J. Brown for a hearing at the Arthur M. Cromarty Courthouse on November 15, 2023 in Riverhead, New York. Heuermann is also the prime suspect in a fourth killing. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:27 PM – Sunday, November 26, 2023

The “Happy Face” serial killer and the main suspect in the Gilgo beach murders are now prison pen pals.

Keith Jeperson, who recently admitted to his eight killings, stated that he is pen pals with Rex Heurmann, who has been accused of at least four of the Gilgo beach murders.

According to a handwritten letter that Jesperson sent to podcast host Keith Rovere, Heuermann purportedly complained about jail food and exercise conditions and fretted that guards might be reading his mail.

In the Letter to Jeperson, Heuermann reportedly states he is the only one he has written back to.

“You were right about letters — I have gotten a number of them — asking for interviews, to be friends, pen pals, and one guy who sent me three letters asking me to write back and add to his ‘collection of letters,'” the letter reads. “You are the only person who I have written back to and plan to write to.”

According to Jeprson, he usually tells suspects to confess but he told the Gilgo suspect to keep quiet and see how his trial unfolds.

“I always try to tell people to own it, just admit to it, you’re caught,” Jesperson told Florida authorities. “If you’re arrested it means the prosecutor has enough evidence to take you to court and prove you guilty. They wouldn’t have arrested you if they didn’t.”

The alleged assailant has been charged with three counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors have previously said that he is also a prime suspect in the disappearance of a fourth woman, 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who disappeared back in 2007.

The former architect has been in custody since July 13th and his next court appearance is scheduled for February 6th.

Jesperson’s daughter is reportedly currently fundraising for Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce shortly after his arrest.

