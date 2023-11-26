Boris Johnson Among Thousands Marching Against Anti-Semitism In London

Protesters wave Israeli flags and hold photos of people held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, during a demonstration outside Downing Street on November 19, 2023 to protest against antisemitism and to call for the release of the hostages. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN's Sophia Flores

3:27 PM – Sunday, November 26 2023

Thousands of people gathered in the streets of London to partake in a march against anti-Semitism. Many famous faces, including former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson participated and showed their support.

On Sunday, more than 100,000 people turned out to the largest protest against anti-Semitism in London since 1936.

Johnson was joined by senior government officials to express solidarity with the Jewish community.

“It’s very sad that this march has to take place at all. What we’re all doing here is showing solidarity with Jewish people, and that is necessary,” he said.

“Since October 7th, there has been a very peculiar response from many parts of the world including, I’m sad to say, in London. What we’ve seen is the re-emergence of anti-Semitism and the failure to focus on the appalling terroristic events of Hamas,” Johnson continued. “Whatever the rights and wrongs of what Israel has done, or is doing, I think that the antisemitism we have seen in some of the marches around Europe has really confirmed for me the absolutely human necessity for Israel to exist.”

One individual was arrested during the rally. A man, who was making anti-Semitic comments, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Since October 7th, anti-Semitic crime has surged in the U.K. by over 1,000%. According to data the Campaign Against Antisemitism released, 69% of British Jews now feel that they need to consider hiding their identity in public, 60% of British Jews have either personally witnessed an anti-Semitic incident or have friends who have, and a staggering and chilling 90% say that they avoid the center of town when the anti-Israel demonstrations are going on.

The march came one day after a pro-Palestinian rally. Tens of thousands of people showed up, calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. 18 people were arrested during the protest and at least five of those individuals were detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

