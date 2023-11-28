Hamadeh Blasts Biden Administration For Refusing To Label Houthi Rebels As Terror Group

Abraham Hamadeh prepares to speak to supporters during a campaign event at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

2:15 PM – Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen at a U.S. Navy destroyer off the coast. This came after the Navy responded to a distress call from an Israeli-linked chemical tanker that was seized by “an unknown entity,” according to the U.S. military. The missiles fell short and into the water.

“There’s not that many groups in the region that have those types of capabilities with that type of missile technology,” Abe Hamadeh, Republican candidate for Arizona’s 8th Congressional district, told One America News. “And these missiles are coming in from Iran. And when Iran is doing this, they’ve wreaked havoc all across the Middle East. So it’s obviously Houthi rebels.”

The Houthis are a militant group backed by Iran with funding and weapons. Since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, the U.S. has recorded a rise of threatening behavior out of Yemen, along with attacks on U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq by Iranian-backed proxies. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder claims the “unknown entity” that seized the tanker were assessed to be Somali.

Hamadeh released a statement in October 2023 urging the Biden Administration to re-designate the Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization.

“[Biden] has already rewarded these guys who have attacked oil facilities, they’ve attacked our allies,” Hamadeh said. “And now, lo and behold, they’re attacking American forces, because the Biden administration seems to be rewarding bad actors.”

Former acting Director of National Intelligence for President Trump Ric Grenell highlighted that President Joe Biden removed the Houthis from the terror watch list.

Hamadeh asserts that the Biden Administration is playing politics.

“I think it’s political,” said Hamadeh. “I think they don’t want to admit that they made a mistake. I think they’re trying to delay it and hope nothing comes out of it. But as more and more attacks happen, I think they’re going to be left with no option but to re-designate them as a foreign terrorist organization, which would then stop a lot of their financial transactions.”

Ryder says that there were three Chinese Navy vessels “did not respond” to the distress signal sent out from the tanker.

Hamadeh claims that Americans can see a clear difference between the world order under Trump and Biden.

“Under President Trump, we saw the Abraham Accords, the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard,” Hamadeh said. “We saw a lot of successes under Trump, and in a short amount of time, Biden has rolled it back and has put the United States in danger.”

