All 5 Living First Ladies Attend Funeral Service For Rosalynn Carter

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US First Lady Laura Bush, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, and former US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a tribute service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 28, 2023. Carter died on November 19, aged 96, just two days after joining her husband in hospice care at their house in Plains. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:22 PM – Tuesday, November 28, 2023

All of the living former first ladies and current First Lady Jill Biden attended the funeral service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the funeral service was held at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, at around 1 p.m.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill led the list of dignitaries walking into the service, followed by former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, and Laura Bush, as well as Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and his wife Marty Kemp.

Former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush were invited as well, but they did not attend.

Carter passed away on November 19th at the age of 96 after receiving years of home hospice care.

The former first lady had been married for 77 years to former President Jimmy Carter, who was the 39th president of the United States.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The Carter Center, the couple’s human rights organization, stated that she had been diagnosed with dementia back in May. Rosalynn was survived by her husband and her four children, Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy. She also had 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!