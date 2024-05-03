Halle Berry Advocates For Bipartisan Menopause Research Bill

Halle Berry attends a roundtable discussion highlighting women’s health research at University of Illinois on January 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:51 AM – Friday, May 3, 2024

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has urged Congress to pass a bill funding menopause research.

On Thursday, Berry was joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers in unveiling the “Advancing Menopause Care And Midlife Women’s Care Act.”

The legislation looks to invest over $275 million into research and education about menopause. Specifically, $125 million of the funds will increase investment in clinical trials focused on menopause, including research into hormone therapy for managing symptoms like hot flashes and other related issues.

The remaining $150 million will be used to help support menopause detection and diagnosis. It will also be used to train doctors on how to treat menopause.

According to the Office on Women’s Health, the average age of menopause is 52. Menopause is reached after it has been a full year since a female has received her last menstrual period.

The 57-year-old said Congress should work to de-stigmatize menopause.

“I said I’m in menopause, okay,” Berry stated “And that’s why I’m having this issue. And he (her doctors) said, ‘Oh my God, I could never say that to you. Look at you. You don’t look like you’re in menopause. I can never say that. And if I said that to all of my female clients, they’d punch me.’ And again, I knew that is why I’m here doing this work. Because it has to be de-stigmatized.”

The legislation is being backed by 17 senators- 13 Democrats, three Republicans and one Independent. All of the senators are female.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) hopes to get support from her male counterparts.

“If men went through menopause we would have adequately and appropriately funded the research (into) menopause decades and decades ago,” she said.

