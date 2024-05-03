Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Won’t Face Charges In 2017 Sexual Assault Case

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts on the bench during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:15 PM – Friday, May 3, 2024

Dallas Police will not pursue criminal charges against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over allegations made by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in 2017.

Advertisement

Law enforcement did not find evidence that supported the woman’s claim, and the district attorney’s office said that it has no case.

“Detectives determined there was insufficient evidence an offense was committed,” the Dallas Police said in a statement, according to Fox 4.

However, the lawyer for the woman confirmed to KDFW Fox 4 News’ Steven Dial that the Dallas Police Department wasn’t pursuing criminal charges but claimed that the case wasn’t over.

Yoel Zehaie, the attorney for the woman who filed the police report, said in a statement to Fox 4: “We thank DPD for their efforts and this is in no way an exoneration of Mr. Prescott.”

The accusations stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on February 2nd, 2017, within the premises of XTC Cabaret’s parking lot. The criminal complaint was lodged in March subsequent to Prescott’s initiation of a lawsuit against Victoria Shores and her legal representatives, alleging a purported money-seeking endeavor amounting to $100 million.

The accuser’s attorneys filed a motion on Monday to dismiss Prescott’s suit and claimed that it was “meant to silence his sexual assault victim” and “is in violation of Texas’s Anti Slapp Statute which prohibits different forms of retaliatory lawsuits.“

Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern told WFAA in a statement that the dismissal motion was “total nonsense” and that it “misrepresented the relevant facts and misconstrued the law as it applies to them.”

“And, now that Dallas County has rightfully closed its investigation into the Defendants’ false allegations regarding Mr. Prescott, we intend on promptly filing claims against the Defendants for malicious prosecution,” part of the statement read.

Furthermore, McCathern expressed confidence that the investigation would prove the Cowboys quarterback was right.

“We are confident that at the end of law enforcement’s investigation into the extortion case that they will find the accuser and her attorneys just as guilty as Dak is innocent,” he said to KDFW FOX 4 News.

Currently, Prescott is in the last year of his four-year, $160 million contract.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!