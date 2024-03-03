Haley Endorsed By 2 GOP Senators Ahead Of Super Tuesday

R|Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) L| Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:43 AM – Sunday, March 3, 2024

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley had received endorsements from two Republican senators ahead of Super Tuesday.

On Friday, both Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine.) and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska.) endorsed Haley (R-S.C.) in the 2024 GOP presidential election.

They have been the first two sitting Republican senators to endorse Haley in her 2024 presidential bid.

Haley took to social media to celebrate the endorsement from the senators.

“Two strong senators in one day. I’m grateful to have their support. Thank you Sens. @senatorcollins and @lisamurkowski. We have a country to save!” she said.

Haley has vowed to stay in the race, arguing Trump won’t be able to defeat President Biden in the general election.

“Donald Trump will not win the general election,” Haley told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead.” “You can have him win any primary you want — he will not win a general election. We will have a female president of the United States; it will either be me or it will be [Vice President] Harris.”

“But if Donald Trump is the nominee, you can mark my words, he will not win a general election,” Haley added.

Both Maine and Alaska are set to vote on Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday is scheduled for this upcoming week which will be the biggest voting day of the year outside of the November election, with 16 states and American Samoa holding primaries.

