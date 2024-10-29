Goya CEO Bob Unanue Says ‘Latinos, Hispanic Community’ Is Fed Up With Exploitation, ‘Going Head Over Heels’ For Trump

CEO of Goya Foods Bob Unanue speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:38 AM – Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert “Bob” Unanue told “FOX & Friends” that a surge in Trump support among Hispanics and Latinos in general is being driven by increased expenses under the Biden-Harris administration.

“From day one, this war on fossil fuels, the Green New Deal, our weakness around the world, the war between Ukraine and Russia—they have 50% of the world’s fertilizer, 30% of the wheat, and 20% of the corn—they raised the prices astronomically. It is not that anyone is gauging; it is that prices have gone out of sight,” he said. “From day one, they destroyed this economy.” “The U.S. is the middleman in this hundreds of billions of dollars business. 85,000 children missing are not missing; they were sold. Javier Becerra, who said to his group [that] we’re not bringing in people fast enough for exploitation. From 85,000 this year, they raised the amount of children lost or sold to 325,000 children. The Hispanic community, the Latin community, is fed up with being exploited. They’re fed up with high prices, and that’s why you’re seeing this community go head over heels toward Donald J. Trump,” Unanue continued. “The other thing they destroy is human life. Latinos are the number one exploited community in the world; the biggest industry that has flourished under this administration and Kamala has been drugs and human trafficking.” “A recent Quinnipiac poll showed 52% [of support]. The Latino community is fed up with being exploited, used, and abused. On the border, trafficking, with the economy—we’re hard-working people, and we’re letting people into this country to not just take jobs away and move us into poverty by paying for these people who are not working, but we have an unsafe community. We’re not strong around the world, and we’re losing this country. There’s people who have come to this country, risked all for everything, and only to find that it’s becoming the land of exploitation,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, a different analysis of more than 15,000 responses to Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted in the month through October 21st, and during the same period of 2020, shows that Trump only trails Vice President Harris among Latino men by just 2 percentage points, 44% to 46%, which is a major shift in support compared to the deficit with President Joe Biden at the same point in 2020.

“Trump ended up winning 38% of the Hispanic votes in 2020, 21 points below Biden but still the biggest share for a Republican candidate since President George W,” Reuters added.

After not voting in the 2020 election, Robert Alomia, a Hispanic newly registered voter in Elizabeth, New Jersey, who recently spoke with the press, said that he respects Trump’s business record, policies, strength, and that he intends to vote for him this year.

“We need people who think quick and people who are willing to lead—he’s a leader,” said 42-year-old Alomia, who noted he was also understanding of Trump’s views on illegal immigration. “You have these people that come into the country where they get everything, and basically the door is open for them.”

Additionally, San Diego Union Tribune writer Gabriel Nadales had some words to say regarding the sudden surge in Latino support for Trump.

“The reason Trump is leading Latino voters is because many of us know that Harris would turn the American dream into a nightmare… My family and I immigrated to the United States from Mexico in search of the American dream… However, there’s a line that must be drawn. Immigrants who commit violent crimes should be deported. Americans and immigrants alike cannot seek the American Dream if their neighborhoods are plagued with crime. Yet, Harris has a long track record of championing policies which made it difficult to deport violent criminals who later went on to commit more heinous acts,” Nadales wrote on October 29th.

