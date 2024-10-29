Barbara Bush, Daughter Of George W., Endorses Harris And Joins VP On Campaign Trail

Barbara Bush (C), the daughter of former President George W. Bush, leaves after an event with members of the Golden State Warriors basketball team to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:37 AM – Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and made time to campaign over the weekend for the Democrat ticket in Pennsylvania, according to People magazine.

“It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend,” Bush told People in a statement Tuesday. “I’m hopeful they’ll move our country forward and protect women’s rights,” she continued.

The popular magazine published a photo of Bush and her friends knocking on doors in the Quaker State over this past weekend.

Harris’ campaign posted all over social media about Bush’s endorsement in an attempt to show as much “Republican” support for her campaign as possible.

The VP has also highlighted how the Cheney family, who were previously despised by Democrats until their sudden “change of heart” regarding the decision to endorse her, has allegedly helped her win over more supporters in battleground states.

Bush, the 42-year-old former president’s daughter, has been known for supporting Planned Parenthood in the past, but claimed to People Magazine in 2010 that she didn’t identify with either political party.

Meanwhile, her more well-known parents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, will not be making any public endorsements in the 2024 race, a spokesperson told NBC News last month.

“President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago,” the office said at the time. Bush’s former vice president, Dick Cheney, has also publicly endorsed the Harris campaign. Liz Cheney, his eldest daughter, has been campaigning alongside Harris with the election approaching in just a week. Liz praised Barbara Bush on Tuesday in response to the endorsement.

“Thank you, Barbara Bush, for standing for truth, decency, and freedom,” Liz Cheney wrote on the social platform X.

