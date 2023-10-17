Governor Noem ‘Nervous’ About Biden’s Trip To Israel

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to attendees at the North Carolina GOP convention on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:05 PM – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Governor Kristi Noem announced that she was “nervous” about the idea of President Joe Biden traveling to Israel amid the Jewish country’s war against Hamas.

The Republican South Dakota Governor said that Biden’s scheduled trip to Israel on Wednesday will be a significant and “historical” moment as Israel is currently in their ongoing war with Hamas.

Noem spoke on Hannity, a Fox News show run by Sean Hannity, describing how she felt extremely nervous about Biden traveling to the nation. She also said that she hopes he will “be on the right side of history”.

“Makes me nervous every time the president gets out of bed what he will do. Wednesday is a big day — not just for the United States, but also for Israel,” Noem said. “What he says when he gets to that holy ground with God’s chosen people, and where he stands, and what he does as the president of the United States is going to be historical.”

“Boy, he better be on the right side of history,” she added.

On Monday evening, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also declared that the president would be visiting Israel. Since the start of the invasion of the country, the conflict has put world leaders on high alert for a potential threat created by Iran and Hezbollah.

“The president will reaffirm the United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security,” Blinken explained to reporters in the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

However, Noem has since condemned the Biden Administration’s response to the war going on in Israel.

“Like the Iron Dome gives protection for the land of Israel, our White House, our administration, the United States of America should be the covering for Israel right now,” the North Dakota governor said. “We should be out there giving them air cover on all of this.”

“Our president should be strongly advocating for Israel to do whatever they need to do to wipe out,” she continued. “Not just Hamas, but if Hezbollah takes a step, if they move an inch, they deserve to be destroyed as well. That’s the kind of action that we need right now. We are not getting it out of the White House.”

Additionally, Biden is scheduled to travel to Amman. During this visit, he will be meeting with the king of Jordan, as well as the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The president’s visit comes amid Iran’s threat to initiate “preemptive action,” potentially through Hezbollah, Iran’s terrorist backup and a militant group that emerged in Lebanon.

