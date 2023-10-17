Alec Baldwin To Be Charged Again In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

(Photo by Alec Tabak-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

3:31 PM – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Prosecutors in New Mexico have announced that they intend to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Western movie set back in 2021.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Baldwin’s case would be brought before a grand jury in mid-November, according to special prosecutor Kari Morrissey.

The case revolves around a fatal incident that took place on the set of the movie “Rust” in October 2021, where a live round of ammunition was discharged from Baldwin’s prop gun, resulting in the tragic death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and the injury of the film’s director, Joel Souza.

This latest move comes after results from an independent forensic test determined that in order for the live round to be fired, Baldwin would have had to pull the trigger.

The FBI also conducted a previous test that showed the same results.

However, Baldwin has adamantly maintained in court and in interviews that he “did not pull the trigger.”

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin said in an interview in December 2021.

Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped earlier this year due to prosecutors finding that the gun could have been modified before the shooting and, therefore, possibly malfunctioned.

When special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis dismissed the charges, they also released a statement reserving the right to recharge Baldwin in the future, stating, “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.”

In August, the special prosecutors initiated a gun analysis report that concluded the gun had not undergone any alterations or modifications.

Baldwin attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said that they will answer to any charges in court.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution,” the attorneys contended.

Baldwin could now face up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Back in June, Hutchins’ widower settled a “wrongful death” lawsuit between Baldwin and the “Rust” producers.

“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” he said after the settlement.

